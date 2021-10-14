Walk Tall Y'all

Transmogrify: To change or alter greatly and often with grotesque and humorous effect. To change in appearance or form, especially strangely or grotesquely; transform.

Dale Hom will sign copies of his new graphic novel, “WALK TALL Y’ALL: Feeling Grumpy in Transmogrified Seattle,” from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, at Book & Game Co., 38 E. Main St.

Hom set his story in present day. Walla Walla resident and protagonist Wallace has just returned to his hometown of Seattle for a memorial service of a longtime friend. He’s confronted with the pervasive change that’s happening to Beacon Hill, Chinatown/International District and most of Seattle.

“Overcrowding, traffic gridlock, towering new construction and noticeable big-city woes have tainted Wallace’s view of his beloved hometown,” Hom said. “Now, he’s worried for his sister and her family. How can they survive in this transmogrified city?”

The book is a sequel to Hom’s first graphic novel, “WALK DON’T RUN: Growing Up Asian in Seattle,” which takes place in 1961 when Wallace was a young Chinese American boy filled with ambiguity and contradictions.

Born and raised in Seattle, Hom lives in Walla Walla. He worked as a federal land and resource manager in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska.

Since retiring, he spends time creating art, for example, writing and illustrating graphic novels, painting and sculpting.

In 2020 he created public art for a utility box project in College Place. His artwork is displayed on Facebook and the ArtWalla website.

Are the two graphic novels autobiographical? Hom said “Yes and no. We create what’s familiar to our own experiences. These stories are a reflection of my life experiences as an Asian American. However, my longtime friends will swear that I’m telling their story.”

 

