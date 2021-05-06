Prolific Walla Walla booksmith Patrick Carman has penned millions of words in his lifetime.
The New York Times best-selling author put some of those words in the hands and ears of area students ages 5-14 this week by giving away 10,000 books and launching a big podcast project, hoping to continue his story of inspiring reading and writing in rising generations.
The new podcast company — GoKidGo — is part of his ongoing multimedia efforts to promote reading.
Some of the 10,000 books arrived Monday, May 3, at a Walla Walla School District warehouse, ready for eager young readers to thumb through their pages.
Carman has been giving away books, speaking at public schools and teaching students about writing for many years now.
But in 2020, Carman wasn’t able to do his usual circuits of school sessions. He observed a trend that bothered him a bit in that time as students began turning to screens more and more while they were at home during COVID-19-related quarantine orders.
“I’ve written about 40 books and probably about one-third of them are this attempt to bridge the gap,” Carman said.
That gap, Carman said, is the one that exists between books and other mass media.
He’s done several works aimed at connecting books to other media, including the “Skeleton Creek” series, where readers can interact with online videos and clues.
“Educators use that in a big group setting,” Carman said. “They’ll read the first little bit of that and then show the first video, and that really gets kids who are not excited about reading excited about reading.”
Carman has toured more than 2,500 schools, seeing millions of students in the past 20 years, championing his cause of connecting young students to books.
It’s a problem he’s actually seen affect Title 1 schools more often — schools where more than 40% of the student population is living in poverty. Lower-income families have struggled to get books into children’s hands, he said.
Part of that, Carman theorizes, is the fact that many under-privileged homes have two working parents or single parents who aren’t home very often and rely on kids staying safe inside their homes, which can translate to lots of screen time.
“The easiest thing to do is to put a phone or an iPad in their hands or a TV,” Carman said.
He said if he can give any unsolicited advice to parents, it’s to wait as long as possible before opening the door to screens.
A 2013 study from the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity showed that 68% of children under 3 in developed countries use screen media on a daily basis and the practice is linked to a number of negative health outcomes, including decreased language development and reduced academic success.
Carman hopes that inspiring some inklings of reading, especially headed into the summer months, can start to taper that troublesome trend.
“I think there is a little bit of misconception right now,” Carman said. “The statistics are that kids are spending about four times as much time as they should on screens. That’s between 6-8 hours every day.”
It would be easy to say that’s because even education turned to screens in 2020 during the pandemic. But that’s not what Carman has seen.
“A lot of that time — and I’d say maybe even most of that time — is still being spent on Fortnight and Minecraft, and Roblox and YouTube.”
Pre-pandemic, Carman was going to schools to combat a trend of children spending about twice as much time on screens as they should, and that’s doubled again.
According to Statista researcher Joseph Johnson, the amount of U.S. kids and teens spending more than four hours a day on screens went from 21% to 44% during the COVID-19 pandemic, as of June 2020.
It’s an uphill battle Carman’s facing, but he has the backing of local educators and parents and even Hollywood, in his new podcast project.
On Monday, the effort began with the books arriving at the Walla Walla warehouse. Of the 10,000 books, 3,450 will go to Walla Walla students and the rest will go to Tri-Cities schools.
It’s not the same as being able to visit the students in person and do one of his presentations, but Carman hopes the books make a lasting impact.
In addition to the books, anybody will be able to use the audio platform of their choice to listen to Carman’s new podcast project, GoKidGo.
GoKidGo is a large undertaking for Carman, with veteran producers Maia Glikman and Jennifer Clary helping lead the charge, along with “Hey Arnold!” writer Joe Purdy and music director Mike Himelstein.
The project has drawn in some recognizable voice talent, too, including Danny Pudi of NBC’s “Community,” Ariel Winter of ABC’s “Modern Family,” Ian James Corlett of “Dragon Ball Z” and Katherine McNamara from CW’s “Arrow.”
Carman spent a considerable amount of time in virtual sessions with producers, actors and writers in 2020 as they crafted shows “Bobby Wonder” and “Lucy Wow.” GoKidGo is also producing “R.L. Stine’s Story Club” — yes, the same R.L. Stine of “Goosebumps” fame.
So despite being in quarantine, 2020 was quite busy for Carman, and he hopes his productivity shows some benefits in 2021.
“The best way I can describe it is that it’s like listening to Nickelodeon,” Carman said of GoKidGo’s hows. “They’re really funny, big, adventure-type stories.”
He said he imagines kids turning on their phones and, instead of playing a video game, playing in a park while listening to an episode from GoKidGo.
“The great thing about a podcast is that it has a really fun, techie element to it,” Carman said. “They can say to their Alexa ‘hey, play the next Bobby Wonder.’”
The podcasts are on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, meaning they’re accessible to almost anyone with an internet connection.
“We’re trying to build it in a way that kids really respond to,” Carman said. “I think it’s a great bridge back to books. If they can listen to a story, I think kids think, ‘well, if I can listen to a story, then I can probably read one.’”
The characters, who are part of a shared universe in the spirit of Marvel or DC Comics, will also be coming to a book series.
“The nice thing about a podcast is a kid can listen to a podcast and do (LEGO) or go into the yard or do chores ... there’s a lot you can do at the same time ... I think we’re gonna see podcasting is actually really good for kids.”
It’s just one of many ways Carman over the years has tried to build the technology bridge back to books, including his fantasy book “Towervale,” which will be given to older students in this week’s giveaway. The book is accompanied by a video game. Some other older readers will get his book “The Inventors.”
Younger readers will receive “Elliot’s Park,” about a squirrel living in Walla Walla’s Pioneer Park.
You can read more about GoKidGo at gokidgo.com, or visit Carman’s website patrickcarman.com.