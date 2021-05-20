PENDLETON — The Pendleton Center for the Arts may be in Oregon, but the organization has spent years building relationships with Walla Walla artists and patrons, a connection evident during the 47th Open Regional Exhibit on display through May 29 in the Center’s East Oregonian Gallery, 214 N Main St.
Emily Somoskey took home the Best of Show Award for “Chrysalis,” an oil and collage work on canvas that captivated judge Nika Blasser with its composition and layered textures.
Somoskey teaches art at Whitman College and maintains an active studio practice.
Sheila Coe received the Adult Third Prize for “A Pair,” two rabbits that demonstrated a whimsical point of view and mastery of hand-built ceramics. More of Coe’s work can be seen at the Combine Art Collective in Walla Walla.
Linnea Keatts and Deborah Bruce were recognized with honorable mentions for their pieces, “Stained Glass Scarf,” and “Waterford Peppers,” respectively.
Walla Walla-area artists Ryan Gary, Andrew Somoskey, Kathryn Barron, Suzie Aldrich, Sheila Coe, Joyce Anderson, Kathryn Janaki-Howard, Susan Owen, Lorna Barth, Ellen Heath and Helen Boland have works included as well.
The annual Open Regional Exhibit accepts artist entries from Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington, with every other year featuring only photography.
There were 100 works submitted this year, which exceeded organizers’ expectations, given difficulties the coronavirus pandemic has caused for so many families, said Pendleton Center for the Arts Executive Director Roberta Lavadour.
Banner Bank has sponsored the event for more than a decade, providing funding for the adult and teen awards. Pendleton Center for the Arts is open to visitors and features two exhibit galleries, a fine craft sales gallery and informational displays about the Carnegie Library the organization inhabits.
Groups of eight or more may make an appointment for a private tour of the gallery by calling 541-310-7413. Smaller groups may drop in anytime from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. More information is available at PendletonArts.org.