The fifth annual alternative gift fair effort in Walla Walla seeks to provide the community with a unique opportunity to raise needed funds for charitable organizations.
It will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday Dec. 7 in Reid Campus Center's Young Ballroom, 280 Boyer Ave., on the Whitman College campus.
Folk musicians Jimmye Turner, Glenn Morrison and Friends will play music. Complimentary hot beverages will be served and there will be a free make-a-gift craft table. Treats can be purchased from the bake sale.
The Alternative Gift Fair is the physical kick-off for the debut of the Blue Mountain Giving Catalog hosted by Blue Mountain Community Foundation.
Attendees can learn about available gift donations and see how support helps local nonprofit and service organizations provide critical services here.
Representatives from 31 organizations will be on hand to talk about how gifts of support impacts their work and benefits the community.
The Giving Catalog offers 60 Walla Walla Valley nonprofit organizations a virtual giving platform and the opportunity to receive donations throughout the month of December, including donations made at the Alternative Gift Fair.
For more information about the Giving Catalog, visit bluemountainfoundation.org. For more information, see slcww.org or call 509-524-5218.
"Bring the family, bring a friend, and learn all about the awesome work that is being done in our community," said Erendira Cruz, Sustainable Living Center director. Contact Cruz at director@slcww.org and 509-956-9107 or see slcww.org.