WAITSBURG — Waitsburg Pioneer Fall Festival will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Bruce Mansion Museum Complex, Fourth and Main streets.
Waitsburg Historical Society is hosting an opportunity to explore pioneer life at Bruce House Museum.
The Fall Festival begins at 11 a.m. with the Pioneer of the Year award ceremony, celebrating a Touchet Valley pioneer family.
Honorees are descendants of Don Thomas, whose family settled in the valley early in the 20th century.
A nondenominational outdoor church service follows the Pioneer of the Year presentation with food and craft booths opening at noon.
There will be music in the museum parlor, where local piano players will entertain, while visitors tour the restored Victorian home built in 1883.
On an outdoor stage Coyote Gulch, Jasper Mountain, Caleb Shanks, the Bluegrass Kids and other musicians will perform throughout the afternoon.
Those who wish to play can join the bluegrass jam.
The Wilson Phillips House features the “Waitsburg Underwater” exhibit, documenting the winter flood of 1996.
Near the Carriage House and Old Time School Room the fifth annual Laurette McCaw Pie-oneer Pie Baking Contest will benefit Waitsburg Park & Rec. Winners will be announced at 12:15 p.m. There will be samples of many pies or buy them whole or by the slice.
Contest entry forms are available at Waitsburg City Hall, Waitsburg Grocery and Ten Ton Coffee.
Pioneer arts and crafts demonstrations include Dutch-oven cooking, wool spinning/weaving, candle-making, wheat-sack sewing, apple pressing, a blacksmith, handmade string instruments, quilting, basket-weaving, woodcarving and more.
Enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride, a Waitsburg Lions Club traditional buffalo burger lunch, with ice cream, hot dogs, coffee and cookies offered up by local nonprofit organizations.
A vintage fashion show will follow at 2:30 p.m.