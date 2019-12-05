WAITSBURG — The Waitsburg Hometown Christmas begins at 9 a.m. Saturday Dec. 7 in Waitsburg Town Hall, 121 Main St., with breakfast, vendor shopping, kids activities and Santa Claus.
Sunday promises more music, food, shopping and Santa, the Bill King Hometown Christmas Parade that honors Deputy King and ends with the Bill Thompson Memorial All-you-can-eat Chili Feed. Join Waitsburg for the holidays- small town, big Art.
Parade applications are on at ubne.ws/2sgNHas.
For more details, contact Joy Marie Smith at Waitsburgcc@icloud.com or 509-316-1488.