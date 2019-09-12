A book signing with husband and wife Robert C. “Bob” Korfhage and Cindy Talbott Roché will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Book & Game Co., 38 E. Main St.
A Walla Walla High School grad, Korfhage is planning to also attend Blue Devil alumni festivities over the weekend.
He and Roché collaborated on “Field Guide to the Grasses of Oregon and Washington,” an illustrated guide to 376 species, subspecies and varieties of grasses, native and introduced, that grow wild in Oregon and Washington, he said.
“Grasses are important functional components in a variety of ecosystems and are highly valued for habitat restoration in numerous habitats, ranging from wetlands to deserts, and from sea level to alpine,” he said.
The guide covers the spectrum of grasses from weedy invaders to rare native species. Layout is such that professionals as well as natural world and wild flower enthusiasts will learn and enjoy.
Many of the images and all of the photo editing was provided by Korfhage. Roché’s illustrations and text add to the functionality of the guide.
Family on Korfhage’s mother’s side (Coyle, Fiedler) have lived in Walla Walla since the 1850s and were well-known for their many civic, business and societal contributions. Korfhage graduated from Wa-Hi in 1964 and earned a master’s from Washington State University in range and wildlife ecology. Retired, he joined the Carex Working Group, whose “Field Guide to the Grasses of Oregon and Washington” has just been published.
Roché’s Walla Walla credentials do not include a cabin up Mill Creek or Klicker picker status (as his do), but her great-great-great-grandfather Demoville Talbott (various spellings) is buried in Mountain View Cemetery between two of his four wives. Crossing from Missouri on the Oregon Trail in 1852, her Talbott family lines range from Asotin County to Portland, evidence they didn’t let the grass grow beneath their feet, Korfhage said.