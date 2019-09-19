190919 Whitman Mission planting-web.jpg
Plantings at Whitman Mission National Historic Site.

 Photo courtesy of Claire Casey

Volunteers at Whitman Mission National Historic Site will join hundreds of thousands of people across the nation for the largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands, National Public Lands Day. 

The event will be from 9 a.m.-noon a.m. Saturday. Volunteers who participate will receive a coupon redeemable for one fee free day at a federal public land site. Registration is encouraged to ensure space is available.

Volunteers work outside and should wear closed toe shoes, long pants, long sleeves, and bring a water bottle. Sunscreen and bug spray are also recommended. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. at the picnic shelter.

 Whitman Mission National Historic Site is 8 miles west of Walla Walla on Whitman Mission Road. 

In the winter the Visitor Center is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free. 

For more information, contact Whitman Mission National Historic Site at 509-522-6360, or see nps.gov/whmi/.

 

