Volunteers at Whitman Mission National Historic Site will join hundreds of thousands of people across the nation for the largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands, National Public Lands Day.
The event will be from 9 a.m.-noon a.m. Saturday. Volunteers who participate will receive a coupon redeemable for one fee free day at a federal public land site. Registration is encouraged to ensure space is available.
Volunteers work outside and should wear closed toe shoes, long pants, long sleeves, and bring a water bottle. Sunscreen and bug spray are also recommended. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. at the picnic shelter.
Whitman Mission National Historic Site is 8 miles west of Walla Walla on Whitman Mission Road.
In the winter the Visitor Center is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free.
For more information, contact Whitman Mission National Historic Site at 509-522-6360, or see nps.gov/whmi/.