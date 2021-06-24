At Fort Walla Walla Museum, local historical “time travelers” tell their pioneering stories courtesy of Living History Company volunteers spring through fall.
Barbara Clark, a former Walla Walla mayor and City Council member, organized the troupe with her husband, retired attorney and historian Dan Clark, in 1998. The company grew from about 12 authentic 1880s Walla Walla characters to more than 50 by 2015, Dan Clark said.
Barbara Clark became more vested in area history after she was appointed to the museum board as the City Council’s representative.
The Clarks subsequently ramped up their awareness. “We found (the museum) to be rich with culture,” Dan Clark said in his memoir, “A Privileged Life: Memoirs of an Activist.”
Their living history idea and proposal to museum Director James Payne came from information friends Clark Colahan and Barbara Coddington brought home from a tour of Colonial Williamsburg.
Breathing life into local history
The goal of the company is to enliven fixed exhibits with live weekend afternoon presentations during the museum’s regular season.
“My own hope was that four or five people might be interested in appearing as historic figures on a regular basis, with several others on special occasions,” Dan Clark said in his book.
For perspective, he delved into Walla Wallan Bob Bennett’s book, “Walla Walla — Portrait of a Western Town, 1804-1899.”
The Clarks sent a concept paper and invitation to 15 people from the drama departments at Walla Walla Community College, Whitman College and Walla Walla University, The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, Fort Walla Walla Museum, the Walla Walla Valley Pioneer & Historical Society, Blue Mountain Arts Alliance, Whitman Mission National Historic Site, Walla Walla School District, Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce tourism committee, a Whitman College archivist and others.
The committee formed from that June 29, 1998, meeting included the Clarks, Payne, WWCC drama director Jo Anne Rasmussen, school librarian Michelle Shaul and artist Abigail Bridges.
They aimed to give presentations during the annual Fall Festival and have an early Walla Wallan in connection with each of the historic buildings in the museum’s Pioneer Village.
The committee tapped local farmer Charles Saranto, with his lead roles in “The King and I” and as Daddy Warbucks in the WWCC summer musical “Annie,” as pioneering blacksmith Fred Stine.
Barbara Clark drafted retired physician Dick Simon Sr. as pioneer doctor Nelson Blalock and local barber Rick Brown to portray pioneer barber Richard Bogle, an escaped enslaved man from Jamaica.
They found Dan Dunn to play pioneer banker and railroad builder Dorsey Baker; Shaul and Bridges alternated as local philanthropist-madam Josephine “Dutch Jo” Wolfe; Maureen Rice played Lettice Clark Reynolds, the first white woman to settle in the Valley after the Whitman Massacre; Douglas Carlson played Sheriff James McAuliff; Phyllis Bonds took on Sarah Miner, Walla Walla’s first public school teacher; Andy Beard was entrepreneur William Kirkman; high school student Rorry Little was an anonymous jail prisoner; and museum volunteer Deborah Stenzel played an unnamed pioneer homemaker.
They needed an emcee for the first big event to introduce the pioneers and, although he didn’t intend to participate, Dan Clark took on the role of and continues to portray E.B. Whitman, the city’s first mayor.
The public attending the Farmers Market the Thursday before the Fall Festival met the company during an evening concert and old-time dancing, Dan Clark said.
With the festival “a great success,” organizers decided to continue with all the major characters and dancing at the fort museum on Oct. 31, the last day of the 1998 season.
“The company also appeared at Kirkman House Museum’s Victorian Christmas Celebration, beginning an unbroken tradition of annual appearances by our players at that event,” Dan Clark said.
Presenters do their research
Pulling biographical details for the historical figures from a selection of histories dating to 1882, 1901, 1918 and 1984 and the Whitman College archives, the players readied for the 1999 season.
Dan Clark said the presenters, who mostly develop their own period costumes, speak and interact with each other and the audience without a script. They use their own words and voices, “which lends a naturalness to our presentations and avoids a staginess or stilted quality. Rather than being actors, we’ve successfully taken on alter egos, which can be great fun for both presenters and patrons,” Dan Clark said.
Rasmussen, who died on Feb. 18, 2009, “was very helpful as our initial dramatic coach, with tips on avoiding anachronistic items such as wristwatches and helping with our deliveries,” he said. “Delivery” is the theater term for when actors speak their lines.
Another key aspect to the presentations lies in their approach.
“We come as time travelers to the present era from some moment prior to our death. This enables us to have looked around a bit at the current scene, to have been able to read a bit of our history and even to have visited our graves — undoubtedly a disturbing experience. The only thing we don’t have is personal knowledge of our death, since we’re still alive rather than being ghosts. With this format, we can comment on a wide variety of things past and present from our peculiar perspective as visitors from the 19th century,” he said.
The diverse company ranges from a school teacher and barber, to mountain men, military personnel, a French missionary, Chinese settler, fire chief, soldier, suffragists, tortilla maker, German and Italian immigrants, newspaperman and brewery owner.
Some of the actors have played one of their own ancestors. Players speak freely with museum guests, may demonstrate something their historical figure was known for or that is interesting and dramatic.
Their full assembly town meetings at special museum events have included such topics as law and order in early Walla Walla and women’s role in the West. Invited guests from the Umatilla Indian Reservation, including Chief Carl Sampson, who played Chief Peopeomoxmox/Yellow Bird, were at museum events on the Battle of Walla Walla and the death of Chief Peopeomoxmox and events surrounding the Whitman Massacre.
The company has focused on monthly themes, for example, looking at early local religious diversity with Congregational and Catholic missionaries, Adventist pioneers and a member of the dissident Mormon community led by W.W. Davies; “Can we all live together in peace?”; “Fires and Firemen” and the 150th anniversary of the trial and execution of the five Cayuse charged with the Whitman Massacre that asked, “Were they guilty?”
Volunteers are program’s lifeblood
A lot of volunteer and museum coordination goes into keeping the machine well-oiled that can have 50 different performances annually.
After Dan Clark retired as coordinator at the end of the 2017 season, company member Susan Monahan took over as volunteer co-coordinator with Mary Dauchy and museum staff liaison Groover Snell.
Living History went dormant in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there were a few Zoom presentations, Monahan said. The program came back to live events starting on May 16, 2021, when Susan Matley portrayed Whitman Massacre survivor Matilda Sager Delaney.
Performances of about 30 minutes are generally outdoors or distanced in well-ventilated indoor spaces, Monahan said. In the past, there were performances on Saturdays and Sundays, May-October. This year, performances are Sundays only at 2 p.m.
Monahan said there are currently 25 “time travelers” in the group, although not all are participating this season, and some have retired after years with their characters, she said.
“As a result, we have some characters in search of a performer. People who’d like to fill the shoes of a retired performer and carry on with the character would be most welcome. And we are always interested in adding new characters to the schedule.”
Scripts can be provided to those interested in filling a vacancy. “If someone is developing a new character, we are happy to help with research and suggestions for a script. Time is required in learning the script, of course,” Monahan said.
“Some of our performers are descendants of the characters they portray, such as Sam Pambrun and Dick Phillips. Others just have a special interest or connection with their time traveler. For instance, Rick Tuttle is a longtime Kirkman House Museum board member, and he portrays William Kirkman.
“Attending a Living History performance is a great way to learn about the folks from the past who made Walla Walla what it is today — whether it’s a priest, a madame, an entrepreneur or a suffragist — each performance is a history lesson imparted in an entertaining manner,” Monahan said.
Those interested in joining the Living History company may contact Monahan at smonahan48@charter.net, Dauchy at mary@fwwm.org and Snell at groover@fwwm.org.