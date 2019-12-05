COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University Department of Music Christmas Concerts will have two performances at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday Dec. 6 at Walla Walla University Church, 212 S.W. Fourth St.
The Christmas program "Visitors" features musical performances by Walla Walla University ensembles, including the choirs (I Cantori and University Singers), Symphony Orchestra, soloists, and more.
The theme of the concert will focus on the connection between Christmas and visitors. Pieces such as “The Adoration of the Magi” by Ottorino Respighi, “The Birth of Christ” Op. 97 by Felix Mendelssohn, and excerpts from “Amahl and the Night Visitors” by Gian Carlo Menotti, tell the stories of the visitors in Bethlehem the night of that first Christmas.
Livestream at wallawalla.edu/concert.