By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
DAYTON — The Blue Mountain Artists Guild virtual video gallery exhibition for September features the members’ focus on ANIMALS.
“The September show ANIMALS was decided upon last fall before any of us ever heard the word COVID,” said Guild Vice President Lorna Barth in a release.
“We chose the theme because it is usual that we are having our artwork shown in the Columbia County Fair and most of our kids, grandkids, neighbors and friends are showing their animals.”
Instead, members are sharing their beloved companions and random friendly pasture dwellers as well as a wildlife post mortem nod to Shakespeare, Lorna said.
The exhibit can be viewed via YouTube at ubne.ws/3bG9SJyg or ubne.ws/36S3Kfe on Facebook at the Blue Mountain Artists Guild’s Facebook page.