Violinist Anna Burgess Maberry will perform at the First Thursday Concert at St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 323 Catherine St., from 12:15-12:50 p.m. Nov. 7.
Burgess Maberry will perform “Fantasia for solo violin IX in B minor” by Georg Philipp Telemann; “Rosary Sonata No. 16 in G minor for solo violin, Passacaglia,” by H.I.F. von Biber; and “Sonata No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1005, Largo & Allegro assai” by J.S. Bach.
Admission is free and donations are accepted to benefit Blue Mountain Humane Society, as designated by the artist.
Burgess Maberry holds a bachelor’s in music from Whitman College and a Performer Diploma in Early Music from Indiana University, Jacobs School of Music.
Recent engagements include performances with Indianapolis Baroque Orchestra, the Princeton Festival Baroque Orchestra, Bourbon Baroque, Byron Schenkman & Friends, Incantare, Las Aves, the Bloomington Bach Cantata Project and the Walla Walla Symphony, as principal second violin.
In addition to studying early music, she also enjoys playing Celtic fiddle and singing folk music. She plays a violin made by her husband, Jackson Maberry, who studied violin making under Tom Sparks at Indiana University.