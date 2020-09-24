What goes around comes around. A 20th century recording technology is back for a second act as vinyl long-play records, LPs, registered a respectable 3.6 % growth in sales the first half of 2020 compared to 2019, says the recently released report by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Being housebound amid a pandemic may contribute to a new appreciation for the venerable vinyl disc, a singing piece of analog plastic, as Hot Poop music store owner Jim McGuinn defines it. “Though a CD is vinyl too, an LP is more like a frisbee that spins, it’s more magical,” he says.
The sound, what happens when a diamond needle rides strategically upon music rivulets is what captures the imagination with its multi-dimensional quality. As McGuinn says, “It’s the difference between chess and checkers. Once people hear a record, they realize a CD is just an approximation of it.” Later he added, “The CD is like a wet blanket over the sound.”
However, the average listener may not pick up on the audio differences, McGuinn explains. The album purchaser, who will part with at least $15 to $40 to buy a new album, is not really a casual audiophile. They are fans. “These albums become like trophies,” McGuinn says with his trademark wry humor.
What is also appealing and nostalgic about vinyl is that the new LPs will play on your grandmother’s old record player, too. Sharing a rich Nat King Cole album with elders thus becomes a bonding good time. McGuinn does warn against “drug store plastic needles on records. They’re like meatgrinders.” Still, as McGuinn surveys racks upon racks of CDs, it’s not like you can play an LP in your car, he notes.
The legendary decades-old music store he owns, Hot Poop, has several racks dedicated to vinyl, as LPs are lovingly called. Still, locally and nationally and even with declines in CD sales, CDs outsell vinyl, says Hot Poop’s longtime store specialist Matt Wray. He and McGuinn agree, however that it’s not predictable — some days they sell more vinyl as the trend continues upward.
What local customers will not find is used vinyl or 45s for sale at Hot Poop. McGuinn shakes his head on that typical request. He just can’t do it, he says, in that neither the fire marshal or his wife wants more items in the densely packed store. Used albums don’t pay for themselves either.
The typical vinyl shopper is shopping for a limited edition, a collectible, McGuinn says. These are people like stamp collectors, who spot just exactly what they want, a trophy to fill a hole in their collections.
Vinyl runs the gamut on genres, of course, from opera to rock n’ roll, including one band called Tool. One of the bands’ vinyl LP sets sold for $839 at auction, McGuinn says. Most LP albums don’t come close to prices such as that though they are not cheap, usually costing about double what a CD might cost. That’s a bit ironic, McGuinn points out, because all the vinyl involves reissues of the originals, a recording of a recording.
Supply of LPs has been and continues to be sporadic. The reissue phenomenon is partially due to a warehouse fire in California that destroyed many labels’ masters. And the consolidation of many labels resulted in an ongoing funnel effect — product through only a few distributors, some overseas.
The sound of music aside, a new vinyl LP on sale must present well. “It has to be packaged right,” McGuinn says. What simply won’t do is “… even a little slice (in the cellophane wrapper around the record’s cover).”
Vinyl collectors these days want to know what color the disc is, too, he says, shaking his head. And unless an LP is downright defective, neither the store or the record company will accept returns. An album has certain seductive elements that have always been part of LPs when compared to its smaller cousins, cassettes and CDs.
An album’s artwork inks upon a folded menu-size cover and both front and back covers feature full color original designs — some romantic, others funny, others meant to shock — think Rolling Stones’ “Sticky Fingers.” Too, the album cover’s sprawl packs in all the insider details in readable-size type. An album is likely to print all the songs, songwriters, musicians and instruments, vocalists, back-up singers, tributes, and thank yous, and sometimes even pages of lyrics tucked in. The whole glorious compendium attracts the eye and one’s curiosity as surely as a cereal box on the breakfast table.
While LP sales are on the rise nationally, compact disc sales were down 45.2% and digital downloads were in the red too. The sinking sales reflect millennials shrugging off CD purchases and clicking into streaming services, primarily paid-for subscription services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and others.
But there really is not a responsible live concert going on these pandemic days. It’s a difficult, depressing time for many. Most concerts and tours had to be canceled to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But these public health measures are to be respected.
Even McGuinn’s popular listening stations where customers normally use headphones to listen to musicians’ new works on CD are off limits now. And McGuinn is not playing footsy with mask wearing. Though a few customers have given him grief about the store’s insistence on masks and have left in a huff, McGuinn isn’t giving in. “I don’t want to be the one to spread it,” he says.
The best prescription for sheltering in place as the pandemic’s gloom continues is self-entertainment, that is, “If you can’t have U2 play at your house,” McGuinn chuckles. Being homebound offers simple joys such as games or puzzles or picking up a guitar, he comments. And there’s an important spiritual benefit to listening to music and finding just what makes the heart sing, especially in anxious times.
“Sometimes I feel like a bartender or a pharmacist, even a pimp. I enjoy showing people what they want.” McGuinn says. “Music speaks to people.”