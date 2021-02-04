By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
DAYTON — Blue Mountain Artists Guild’s virtual gallery for February features the member challenge exhibition “View Through My Window.” Artists produced pieces focused on this theme in January, said Guild Vice President Lorna Barth.
A video of the exhibit created and narrated by Barth may be viewed on Facebook at ubne.ws/36S3Kfe or on YouTube at ubne.ws/3akGhW5.
“This challenge was meant to give artists an avenue of artistic expression as a way to face the home-bound distancing and seclusion of social restrictions,” Barth said.
The artists worked from their own photographs and vistas.
Regarding the watercolor “Backyard Buck,” artist Kristine Takemura said the deer came by her place often over the summer. “My husband and I were looking out of our rec room window when we saw this huge buck. He was only about 5 feet away from the window when I took the photo.”
“Rainy Day Through My Window,” an abstract acrylic and paper on canvas by Vicki Zoller helped her climb out of 2020. “The flame has been rekindled and I am continuing to explore the abstract. There is a feeling of not being completely in control with abstract. And that is part of my climbing out of 2020 where very little felt in control no matter how much I tried to control it. Art lessons; rarely about technique, mostly about life.”
The timing of the challenge provided an additional winter hurdle with tones and temperatures that can make this season and era of pandemic an exacting experiment, Barth said. She took the view from her Mini Cooper at 65 mph for her watercolor “Highway 12.” Ellen Heath wanted to look into the future with her “Shasta Daisies.”
“To take a view that is so common in our everyday lives and share it with the world is what makes art the universal medium of hope and endurance,” Barth said.