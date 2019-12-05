Kirkman House Museum, 214 N. Colville St., is decorated to the hilt for its free Victorian Christmas open house from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7.
Santa will be available for photos from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Music will be played on the Kirkman family piano, the Saint Vincent’s Academy pump organ, Edison Cylinder Phonograph, Player Piano and Victrola.
Board members will dress up in Victorian finery and cookies and beverages will be served. Visitors can enjoy our festive decorations, look around the house, warm up with hot chocolate, then stroll downtown to the Parade of Lights. For more details, see kirkmanhousemuseum.org.