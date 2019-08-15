With the summer swim season coming to a close, the Walla Walla Parks & Rec department will host a gathering to get feedback about how Veterans Memorial Pool is doing.
This year marks the third season for the remodeled pool. Enjoy refreshments from 6:30-9:30 a.m. or 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Speak with Andy Coleman, Parks & Rec director; Angela Potts, recreation supervisor, and other key staff and weigh in on the programs, staffing, schedules, concessions, facilities and anything else.
The last day for swimming is Sept 2.