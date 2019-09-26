Red Badge Project helps veterans tell their stories through free workshops offered Fridays and Saturdays at the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St.
Friday workshops for small groups of veterans are from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday workshops are from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.
The final one is Sept. 27-28 with Shawn Wong leading Write workshops showing student storytellers how characters work on the page and as surrogates for ourselves.
They also learn to make their tales universally accessible while sincerely personal.
To register call Public Services Librarian Twila Johnson-Tate at 524-4443 or contact your VA health team.