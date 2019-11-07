"Veterans Affairs: A Movie Crush Varietal" will screen at 7 p.m. Saturday Nov. 9 in the Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., as part of Veterans Day weekend.
The event kicks off a new quarterly series of short film screenings presented by the annual Walla Walla Movie Crush event, which celebrates American short films over the course of three days each July.
The festival showcases narratives, documentaries, animation, music videos and experimental films grouped in themed packages.
For those who serve in the military, coming home is too often only half the battle. The Varietal will feature 90 minutes of short film programming in honor of Veteran's Day, plus discussion and a Q&A with Movie Crush Executive Director Warren Etheredge.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to The Red Badge Project, in support of its quarterly workshops in Walla Walla that aim to help veterans heal through storytelling.
Beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase and may be taken into the theater.
Reserved seating tickets are $15 and available online at phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.