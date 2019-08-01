With its new 2019-2020 season, The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach St., is three-quarters of a century old.
It will continue to produce live theater in a variety of shows, including a family-friendly holiday comedy, a murder-mystery thriller, a musical and a romantic comedy, according to a release.
Season passes go on sale Monday.
General admission is $20 for adults and $15 for students. Individual tickets for each show go on sale beginning the week of the first performance, online or by calling the box office at 509-529-3863.
The season lineup is as follows:
Nov. 22-Dec. 8: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” written by Barbara Robinson. Directed by Robert G. Randall and Cheryl Sutlick with assistance from Kaelyn Nelson. Produced by Barbara McKinney with permission of Samuel French.
In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids — probably the most inventively awful kids in history. Mayhem — and fun — ensue when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on! This delightful comedy has become a holiday staple for performance groups across the United States! Features plenty of great roles for children and adults, a few favorite Christmas carols, and a lot of laughs.
Jan. 31-Feb. 16: “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” adapted by Ken Ludwig. Directed by Brian Hatley. Produced by McKinney with permission of Samuel French.
Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer — in case he or she decides to strike again.
March 27-April 17: “Godspell,” book by John-Michael Tebelak, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Directed by Kevin and Connie Loomer. Produced by McKinney with permission of Music Theatre International.
In a modern musical retelling of the Gospel of Matthew, a group of ordinary people are called by John the Baptist to give up their normal lives to follow Jesus Christ. Through parables, songs, and dance, the group spreads Christ’s message of kindness, tolerance, and love, even as the story moves inevitably forward to The Last Supper and Crucifixion
May 29-June 14: “Romantic Comedy,” written by Bernard Slade. Directed by Dyani Turner and Al Chang. Produced by McKinney with permission of Samuel French.
Arrogant, self-centered, and sharp tongued Jason Carmichael, successful co-author of Broadway romantic comedies, is facing two momentous events: he is about to marry a society belle and his collaborator is retiring. Enter Phoebe Craddock, Vermont schoolteacher and budding playwright. Quicker than a flash, Jason acquires a talented and adoring collaborator in the mousy Phoebe. Fame and success follow, even as their unrequited interest in each other builds in intensity during the years that follow.
The Little Theatre of Walla Walla is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization, which has produced live theater in Walla Walla since 1944. For more information about the season, see ltww.org.