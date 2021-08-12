The Little Theatre of Walla Walla this summer launched Upstage Teens, an immersive theater experience for youth ages 12-16.
“As with any great idea, it starts with a question. What teen theater opportunities are in our Valley?’” said theater Director Mikki Jones.
“This sparked an idea, which was followed by conversations and brainstorming, which morphed into a full-fledged program for teens interested in exploring the area of theater.”
Teens audition and are cast for parts in two plays, Jones said. The first week workshops incorporate all areas of theater with local veterans and experts sharing their expertise in areas such as props, set design, costuming, and character development.
“Teens are encouraged to explore the variety of skills needed to put on a show by designing their own costumes, choosing their own props and developing their own characters with guidance from seasoned volunteers,” Jones said.
In week two, teens are engaged in the production itself. They learn blocking, projection and timing and how to improvise as they rehearse.
On Thursday, Aug. 12, the teens will welcome the Walla Walla Disabilities Network to their dress rehearsal. The program culminates in performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and at 3 p.m. on both Saturday, Aug. 14, and Sunday, Aug. 15.
The full theater experience will culminate when the teens participate in striking or putting away the set. A cast party will follow after the curtain closes and they have taken their last bow.
“The Little Theatre hopes to make this an annual summer offering,” Jones said. For more information, visit LTWW.org or call 509-876-2316.
All volunteers, including cast, crew, ushers, are fully vaccinated, Jones said.
“Since reopening we have continued to ask anyone that is not vaccinated to wear a mask while attending a show,” she said.
For the children’s theater productions, as per Walla Walla County Health Department recommendations and out of an abundance of caution for all the children and families in attendance, regardless of vaccination status, all attendees are asked to wear masks to performances.
“And as has always been our request, even prior to COVID-19, if you or other family members aren’t well, please plan on waiting to attend a production until you are well,” Jones said.