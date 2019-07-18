Playing a mix of “new grass,” classic rock, alternative rock, covers and originals, UnoGringo will perform from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Tranche, 705 Berney Drive.
Admission is free and open to those 21 and older. Bring snacks, blankets and lawn chairs.
