A photo contest sponsored by United Way of the Blue Mountains celebrates its work across the region and the nonprofit's move into a new Walla Walla office, said Executive Director Christy Lieuallen in a release.

The contest runs through Nov. 19 with two submission categories. Winners in each category will have their photo displayed in the new office at 13½ E. Main St., Suite 202. Categories are:

  • Focus areas: Successful Students Cradle to Career, Healthy People and Thriving Communities, and Disaster Recovery.
  • Funding regions: Columbia and Walla Walla counties, in Washington; Baker, Morrow, Umatilla and Union counties, in Oregon.

A selection committee will choose the top photo of each focus area and each region. Contact the United Way office with questions at 509-529-1183 or email info@uwbluemt.org

Entry information and a form are accessible at woobox.com/xkusqw.

 

