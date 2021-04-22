United Way of the Blue Mountains is sponsoring a virtual singing competition fundraiser, Sing United: Clash of the Blue Mountain Beats.
The contest for bands and musicians is intended to celebrate and recognize musical talent in a 10-county area, including Walla Walla, Columbia and Umatilla counties.
“Over the last year, our area has suffered through many losses and hardships. We are thrilled to bring a virtual event to the Blue Mountains that we know will not only lift spirits during the course of the competition, but will have an ongoing impact in our community,” said Christy Lieuallen, executive director of United Way of the Blue Mountains .
“Throughout history, music has helped to unify and heal people,” she said. “We hope Sing United will inspire some fun and friendly competition, all while boosting spirits and raising funds for our community especially during this time of recovery.”
The grand prize winner will receive $2,500, an opportunity for multiple live performances and a private musician photo shoot, according to
a release.
More prizes will be announced soon. Money raised during tournament voting will support United Way of the Blue Mountains’ efforts via programs Successful Students, Healthy People and Thriving Communities, and Disaster Recovery.
The event is a single-elimination bracket tournament organized by a selection committee. Musicians/bands must submit registration for the tournament by 8 a.m. May 10 at uwbluemt.org/sing, where eligibility information is available. The bracket and first-round match-up dates will be announced soon after. The winner of each match-up is based on the number of votes in the United Way Sing United fundraiser.
At least one entrant must be 16 years or older by Dec. 31, 2021. At least one member of the band, musical group or solo artist must be from, live, go to school or perform in Walla Walla, Columbia, Umatilla, Morrow, Baker, Union, Wallowa, Grant, Harney and Malheur counties.
All video entries must be family-friendly. Email info@myfanraiser.com with questions. Each $1 contributed counts as one vote.