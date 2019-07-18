Compete for a chance to win prizes, including cash, gift certificates and more, during the 11th annual United Way of Walla Walla Charity Golf Tournament fundraiser July 26.
A luncheon will follow along with a live and silent auction, raffle prizes, team prizes and awards.
All proceeds help fulfill United Way’s purpose of guiding successful kids, supporting seniors and people with disabilities, and meeting basic needs.
Early registration is urged as the tournament typically sells out.
It will be from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. July 26 at Wildhorse Resort Golf Course, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton. See ubne.ws/2XDxSbZ for more details and to register. The cost is $100.