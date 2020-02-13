A musical background is not required for beginners to step into ukulele lessons that will be on Mondays or Thursdays in February and March, taught by Linda Ray.
Students will learn the basics of ukulele strumming and plucking. Players with some experience will benefit by a return to the basics and the camaraderie of other ukulele players, according to a release from the Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Department.
Those with ukuleles may bring them to class. Otherwise, there will be a tutorial, “buying a ukulele 101,” to avoid pitfalls in intended purchases. Ukes will be available to borrow for the first class.
Ray is a longtime local resident who for more than 16 years has taught music in the Valley to people of all ages and abilities.
Class dates for those ages 12 and older will be on Mondays, Feb. 17, 24, and March 2, 9, 16, 23 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.; or Thursdays, Feb. 20, 27, March 5, 12, 19, 26 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The cost is $65. Space is limited. Classes will be at Carnegie, 109 S. Palouse St.
Pre-registration is a must for classes taught through Parks & Recreation. For more information or to register see wwpr.us. Registration is also available at the Parks & Recreation office, 55 Moore St. For questions call 527-4527 or email recreation@wallawallawa.gov.