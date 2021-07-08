The Walla Walla Public Library’s July theme is summer.
This week’s adult feature is fiction: “Summer Brother,” by Jaap Robben, translated by David Doherty.
Since his parents split up, Brian Chevalier hasn’t seen his mother or older brother, Lucien, who is mentally and physically disabled, very often. He lives in a trailer with his father, Maurice, learning to underpay shopkeepers and squeeze extra money out of tenants in the extra trailer they manage. But when the care home where Lucien lives lets Maurice know he’ll have to move home temporarily due to renovations, Brian’s life dramatically changes. Brian’s love for his brother, and Robben’s care in writing his disabled characters, remains clear throughout this nuanced novel. A sensitive, yet unsentimental depiction of poverty and disability from the perspective of an abled character. — Kirkus Reviews
The youth selection is a fiction picture book: “Sunrise Summer,” by Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr.
The husband-wife team tells a tale based on their family’s experiences visiting Alaska. Each year their family of six flies 4,000 miles from their home to go salmon fishing. At last, the unnamed daughter is old enough to join the crew and not simply sit on the sidelines watching them work. It’s a hard, messy business in windy, wet weather but the girl is excited to be part of the operation. Detailed, vibrant illustrations are crafted with pen, ink, gouache and digital collage. An engaging tale about a summer vacation that’s far from ordinary. Ages 4-7. — Oak Creek P.L
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.