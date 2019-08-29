RICHLAND — Touting great acoustic music on the banks of the Columbia River, the 23rd annual Tumbleweed Music Festival will hold forth Friday through Sunday in Howard Amon Park, 500 Amon Park Drive.
All events are free except for the Saturday evening concert and Sunday contra dance fundraisers for 3 RFS.
Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy.
See tumbleweedfest.com for a complete schedule of events for each day.
The festival features:
Friday night opening concert: young, emerging performers.
Saturday concert: 7-8 p.m. on the North Stage with Cosomo’s Dream, an Americana Tacoma trio. Cosmo’s Dream recently finished a tour of outdoor summer parks performances in the Northwest, including North Bend, Shelton, Yakima, Spokane and in Oregon at Boardman, Portland and Harrisburg.
Tickets are on sale at the festival’s information booth.
The $10/$8 seniors and student admission cost is a bargain for three selected feature acts.
Saturday and Sunday: More than 100 acts on five outdoor stages, open mic stage, one indoor performance stage, two workshop rooms and a large indoor dance floor.
Band scramble: Amateur or pro, you are invited to join.
More than 30 workshops including dance, songwriting, singing, playing, performance tips and more.
The top 10 finalists in the “Power of Song” Jane Titland Memorial Songwriting Contest perform their entries Saturday afternoon.
Sunday night contra dance, live music and caller.
Food and craft vendors.