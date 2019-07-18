This has all the markings of a sell-out crowd. Members of Tukanon Band, which rocked the Walla Walla area as far back as 1977, will perform during the Scotty Fletcher II Memorial BOTM Jam II.
The concert will be from 6-11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Walla Walla Eagles Aerie 26, 350 S. Second Ave.
Admission is $20 and open to those 21 and older. Tickets are available at botmjam.ticketbud.com/botmjam2.
Tukanon reunited in 2018 to honor Scotty Fletcher II.
“It was an amazing get together with awesome friends and music,” a Facebook post notes. Robin Barrett, Michael Cook, Carl Bossini, Nick Campanelli and Shannon Robison started the country rock-classic rock group on April 1, 1977. They played together until April 1, 1984, when Robison and Campanelli left and Jimmy Wrinkle and Ken Brewer joined “in the crazy ride until that first era came to an end.”