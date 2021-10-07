TRI-CITIES — The fifth annual Tour d'Arts of the Tri-Cities, presented by Cyber Art 509, is a free three-day, self-guided tour in late October.
Visitors can see the works of 19 artists in 12 venues, including private home and commercial studios and various wineries in the Red Mountain viticulture area in Benton City.
From 5-9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21: Sneak Peek Night at Tucannon Cellars. Meet all the artists in one location, see a preview of their work. Light hors d'oeuvres served. Wine and artwork for purchase.
From 12-5 p.m., Friday-Sunday, Oct. 22-24: Self-guided tour of artist studios/venues.
The studio locations map is at cyberart509.org/509-tour-d-arts.
