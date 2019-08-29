PENDLETON. — Country music icon Trace Adkins will bring his energetic, fiery personality and trademark deep voice to the Happy Canyon Arena on Sept. 7
for the Round-Up and Happy Canyon kickoff
concert.
Adkins has sold 11 million albums with autobiographical songs that have reflected where he was in life at the time he wrote them.
With three Grammy nominations and three American Country Music Awards, Adkins has worked with some of Nashville’s most respected songwriters to find ways to connect with fans through songs like “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “Every Light In The House is On” and “Just Fishin’.”
He also had a smash hit in “Hillbilly Bone” with Blake Shelton and brings the house down with “Hot Mama,” “Ladies Love Country Boys” and “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.”
The 57-year-old Louisiana native, who also has had acting roles, says that even after all these years in the business, he has a continued passion for touring and is fired up to be back on the road this year.
“I’m gonna bring a band and turn it up real loud,” Adkins said. “And we’re gonna have a good time!”
Happy Canyon President Tanner Hawkins said he believes Adkins is a great choice to kick off Round-Up Week.
“Trace Adkins has such great energy and enthusiasm on stage, so we’re excited he’ll get the party started for us that week,” Hawkins said.
Round-Up President Dave O’Neill agreed. “Trace Adkins has a great combination of high-energy crowd pleasers and relatable ballads that will connect with many different folks.”
Tickets range in price from $46 to $150. To reserve tickets, visit pendletonroundup.com.