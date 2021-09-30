Actor Tom Skerritt in 2014

Skerritt

The 2021 independent film "East of the Mountains" follows Ben Givens (Tom Skerritt), a retired heart surgeon and recent widower who learns he has terminal cancer. Determined to navigate his final days on his own terms, he shares the news with no one — not even his daughter (Mira Sorvino) — instead traveling back to his boyhood home in Eastern Washington with his dog in tow.

The journey doesn't go as planned, however. The familiar landscape triggers memories and a connection with a kind stranger (Annie Gonzalez) inspires new insight.

It's based on Seattle native David Guterson's best-selling novel and unfolds against scenic Columbia Basin vistas. An in-person conversation will follow between the film's director, SJ Chiro and Power House Theatre Director of Film Programming Warren Etheredge.

It will screen from 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N Sixth Ave.

Admission is $10-$15. Reach the box office  at 509-529-6500 or boxoffice@phtww.org or go to phtww.org. Additional precautions, including required mask use, will be observed. This event will have a total runtime of about two hours.

 

