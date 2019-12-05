The holiday season is full of family traditions, and we would love for the YWCA to be part of your family’s fun.
The annual Hansel & Gretel Houses decorating party will be held in the YWCA Fireside Room on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
We have three sessions for children to come decorate their very own graham cracker houses. The sessions are at 2:15, 3:15, and 4:15 p.m. Each session is limited to 20 children and they fill up fast.
Cost to register is still just $5 per child plus a nonperishable food item for the shelter kitchen.
Call 509-525-2570 or email laveryfairbanks@ywcaww.org to reserve your place!