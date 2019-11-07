Tina Turner’s life celebrated
in new Broadway musical
NEW YORK — As improbable as it sounds, Tina Turner — the rock and pop legend known for her soulful vocals, mile-long legs and indefatigable spirit — turns 80 at the end of November. And Broadway is celebrating with a new musical that tells her remarkable life story.
“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,’’ which stars Adrienne Warren as the Grammy-winning diva, opens today at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. It recounts the singer’s humble beginnings (in Nutbush, Tenn.), her rise to rock stardom with the controlling, abusive Ike Turner, her desperate years (after leaving Ike in 1976, when nearly every major record label rejected her bid for a solo career), and then her astounding comeback with 1984’s multi-platinum “Private Dancer’’ album. She was 44 at the time — ancient, by industry standards back then.
“Getting away from Ike Turner after 16 years of abuse is just the beginning of her trials,’’ said the show’s director, Phyllida Lloyd.