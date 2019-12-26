Every Saturday from 8-10 a.m., more than 100 families visit Highland Food Bank, 616 Maple St., Tieton, Wash.
The major source of funding for this and other programs is Boxx Gallery.
Occupying the same building in Tieton, the food bank and gallery literally share the same storage space. Karen Quint took me on a short tour and told me how each family lines up outside the food bank, and as they come in they receive a box of staples. They then can add other items such as produce and protein as they need.
Knowing that proceeds from the Boxx Gallery are going toward this organization is a good reason to purchase artwork there.
Over the years, the gallery has been run with the help of numerous volunteers, artists and art patrons who share the mission of having a gallery space and a source of funding for the food bank. More than 155 artists in at least 44 shows have exhibited their works there.
This month, there is an exhibition of 40 artists, chosen from those who have exhibited before and who further the mission of the gallery.
This exhibition, “5 Golden Rings,” is named in honor of their fifth group exhibition; the first group show opened Dec. 4, 2015.
The current exhibit primarily consists of small works.
The smallest of the works, by W.D. Frank and Marty Lovins, are around 2 inches in size. As you wander through the gallery you’ll see a variety of sizes and media, from wall pieces to ceramic sculpture.
All of the works are the perfect size for Christmas gifts.