Irish folk band The High Kings will perform traditional Celtic music from 7-8:30 p.m. on March 27 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Tickets are on sale now for $35-$40, available at phtww.com or 509-529-6500. For group ticket sales, call 509-876-1662.
Musicians are Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and newest member Paul O’ Brien.
The band formed in 2007 when Dunphy, Holden, Clancy and former member Martin Furey were asked to join a brand new Irish ballad group by David Kavanagh after he had noticed a gap in the market for a band specializing in traditional Irish music.
It didn’t take long during their first studio rehearsal for them to realize the way their individual voices blended together, they were onto something special.
The High Kings play 13 instruments between them, creating the unique sound and atmosphere that they showcase to this day.
Their self-titled debut album reached No. 2 on the Billboard World Music chart, and in 2009, The High Kings played five consecutive sold out shows in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre and licensed their second studio album “Memory Lane” to Universal Music Ireland.
That signified the fast trajectory the band had taken in their short life span. “Memory Lane” went platinum only four months after its release.
Over the past 12 years The High Kings have toured frequently, and released four studio albums, two live albums and two DVDs.
In 2017, they released a compilation album “Decade,” which celebrated 10 amazingly successful years together and also included five brand new recordings.
In 2012 they performed for President Obama in Moneygall. This led to a personal invitation from the president to perform at the 2012 White House St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
They flew directly from London where they had already been the headline act for the Lord Mayor of London’s St. Patrick’s Day concert.