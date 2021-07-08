Reserved seating tickets are on sale for the Seattle Rock Orchestra plays Pink Floyd at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N Sixth Ave.
The concert will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. The cost is $50. Contact the box office at boxoffice@phtww.org or 509-529-6500 and see phtww.org.
The orchestra pays tribute to psychedelic rock pioneers Pink Floyd with a complete performance of its landmark album "The Dark Side of the Moon."
As one of its most popular and frequently performed shows, the Seattle Rock Orchestra arrangements double as a veritable concerto for musicians, featuring soloists from every section of the orchestra.
Popular songs include “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Great Gig In The Sky,” “Money,” “Us and Them,” and many more.
Seattle Rock Orchestra is dedicated to creating performances that are spectacular, fun, educational and of exceptional quality, according to a release.