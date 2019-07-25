Tickets go on sale soon for the 18th annual Pond & Garden Experience, a fundraiser on Sept. 14 to benefit the nonprofit Walla Walla Community Hospice.
The $25 tickets may be purchased online, at the Hospice office, 1067 E. Isaacs Ave., or at assigned downtown locations. Attendees must be 12 and older.
The self-guided tour is of 10 Walla Walla-area gardens, all but one typically open to the public. Each property has vendors selling garden art and products. Musicians and working artists can be found at multiple locations throughout the day, and Washington State University Master Gardeners will offer brief tutorials and other information.
The views, gardens and water features of Castillo de Feliciano will also be featured this year. Attendees ages 21 and older will receive a complimentary custom flight of wines. Food will also be available for purchase there through Haute Stuff Catering.
Tickets are available Aug. 1 at Eventbrite; and on Aug. 5 from the WWCH office, Gala Realty, 8 W. Main St., or Bright’s Candies at 11 E. Main St.
Find out more at 509-525-5561 or ubne.ws/2Su4Pmb.