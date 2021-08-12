Pink Floyd tribute band Pigs on the Wing returns to the Gesa Power House Theatre with its “Wish You Were Here” concert tour.
The show is set for 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, at the theater, located at 111 N Sixth Ave.
Pigs on the Wing combine the epic arena scale of a Pink Floyd concert with the visceral experience of being front row at a rock club.
Its 2021-2022 feature show is a full album performance of Pink Floyd’s 1975 psychedelic masterpiece “Wish You Were Here,” followed by a full second set of carefully curated Roger Waters-era Floyd.
None are bigger fans of the work of the seminal British band than members of Pigs on the Wing, and while the band approaches the material with the deepest respect for legacy of the music, they also chart a course suggesting a willingness to push the musical boundaries of a traditional tribute band, per a press release.
Tracing its roots to a one-off performance in Portland in 2006, Pigs on the Wing has steadily developed a devoted fanbase and a reputation for delivering a high quality, high energy take on Pink Floyd’s music, steeped in the Northwest’s own rich musical heritage.
Bandmates are seasoned veterans of the original Northwest rock scene and balance a decidedly un-tribute like attitude towards the music with a deep understanding of the precision and importance of Pink Floyd’s music in many fans’ lives.
Reserved seating tickets ($25 in advance; $30 at the door) are available at phtww.org or 509-529-6500.
The theater is currently open at full capacity and will continue to follow the guidance from state and local Departments of Health. Ticketholders will be notified during the week before each event of the current health and safety guidelines.