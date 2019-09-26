Helpline’s third annual Hands of Kindness benefit dinner and auction will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Walla Walla Country Club, 1390 Country Club Road.
Tickets are $50. The event has sold out in the past. To experience the 2019 Hands of Kindness Benefit and be part of the connection for our local community, contact Helpline at 509-527-3300 or email Liz@Helplineww.org.
Local speakers, dinner and silent and live auctions with unique experiences and items are planned. Auction items include trips, sporting event tickets, dinner, wine, and much more.
Efforts of Helpline volunteers and the generosity of individual and business donors meant the Hands of Kindness benefit raised more than $100,000 in its first two years, said Helpline Executive Director Liz McDevitt in a release.
Helpline serves as the front door to help for poor and homeless individuals and families in Walla Walla County.
In 2018 Helpline used the proceeds to meet the emergency social service needs of 2,347 separate households, approximately 23 percent homeless and 12 percent veterans, consisting of 5,001 individuals in Walla Walla County, which includes 1,615 children.
“The staff, volunteers and I are so grateful to our community for the support we receive at Helpline and our local fundraising events,” Liz said.
“Our Hands of Kindness Benefit is our only fundraiser that shares how Helpline impacts local individuals and families with personal stories and actual results.”