Tickets are on sale now for Don Reed's solo show Semi-Famous at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
The production is a Northwest Public Broadcasting presentation of the actor-comedian.
With stories from the famous to the infamous, Reed returns to the stage with a collection of Hollywood tales — from panic attacks auditioning for Spike Lee, to almost being shot by the Secret Service at a television taping. All true. All wrong. Reed takes the audience on a journey from his humble beginnings in Oakland, California, and into the soul-grinder that is the entertainment business.
Reed has written, performed, directed and produced five solo shows in New York City, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and Los Angeles.
He recently played a lead role in the Amazon Prime comedy series "Bartlett," co-financed and with a recurring role by Lin Manuel Miranda, composer-creator of the Broadway smash "Hamilton."
Reed is currently producing Robert Townsend's solo tour de force "Living the Shuffle."
Reed's memorable performance on an HBO Partners and Crime special of up-and-coming comedians years ago caught the attention of Hollywood and led to many recurring and guest starring roles.
His voice can be heard on: Spider-Man, Johnny Quest, Saturday Night Live and most recently as the voice of the cat on "2 Broke Girls."
Additionally, Don has written, directed, produced and starred in short films for HBO Shorts, and can be seen on Netflix in the feature film "Unleashed" alongside stars from Showtime’s "Shameless."
Reed was the opening act/warm-up comedian for "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno for more than 1,000 episodes.
Reserved seating tickets $30 are available online at phtww.org or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Additional precautions, such as required mask use, will be observed based on the latest guidance from state and county health departments.
