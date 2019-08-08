The annual Frenchtown Rendezvous will be Oct. 12 at Assumption Church Parish Hall., 2098 E. Alder St. Tickets are available now.
The Rendezvous is Frenchtown Historical Foundation’s biggest annual fundraiser, according to a release.
This year’s gathering will include a family history workshop by Donna Cummins, a silent auction featuring Walla Walla wines and gifts, a raffle for a “Thunder and Earthquake” Pendleton blanket, a tri-tip dinner catered by Marty Bray, and a keynote presentation by Roberta Brown.
All proceeds go to operating funds for Frenchtown Historic Site.
Events:
1 p.m. — Family Photographs Workshop
2 p.m. — Silent Auction, Cookies, Coffee, Games, Puzzles, History Displays
4 p.m. — Keynote Speaker
5 p.m. — Tri-Tip Dinner & Raffle
Rendezvous tickets are $40, available by advance purchase only. Children under 12 are free. Student tickets are $20. The student price is not available for online purchase.
“Thunder and Earthquake” Pendleton blanket raffle tickets are $5/ea, or five/$20.
Send cash or check to Frenchtown Historical Foundation, P.O. Box 1224, Walla Walla WA 99362, or purchase online at tinyurl.com/rdv2019. Tickets will be held at the door.
Keynote Speaker Roberta Brown, professor emerita at Pacific Lutheran University
“Frenchtown’s Cosmopolitan Cemetery”
Two names appear over and over again in the early cemetery records of Frenchtown: Jean Baptiste Abraham Brouillet and Eugène Cassimir Chirouse.
Father Chirouse came from France in 1847 and built Frenchtown’s first St. Rose chapel on land donated by William McBean. French Canadian Father J.B.A. Brouillet, remembered today for burying the Whitman bodies, established St. Anne Mission among the Cayuse, brought the Sisters of Providence to Walla Walla, and helped found the Catholic Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, D.C.
Professor Brown talk will lead us through the years of upheaval from the 1847 Whitman killings to the 1855 Battle of Walla Walla, the 1862 incorporation of Walla Walla, and beyond. Based on original correspondence, she will tell the fascinating story of two rarely-recognized French-speaking players, members of the Catholic Church, who helped preserve Walla Walla’s multiethnic and cultural tapestry.
Roberta Brown is professor emerita at Pacific Lutheran University. She is co-author along with Patricia O’Connell Killen of Selected Letters of A.M.A. Blanchet, published by University of Washington Press in 2013.
Identifying Old Family
Photographs workshop
Old photographs are an important resource for family and local historians. The workshop will introduce techniques for identifying and researching family photographs from the Walla Walla Valley.
Donna Cummins has many years of experience researching family history and old photographs. She teaches family history courses in the Quest program at the WWCC, and is working on a book about early Walla Walla photographers.
For more information about the Frenchtown Historic site or the Frenchtown Historical Foundation, please visit our website at frenchtownwa.org, email us at frenchtownhistoricfoundation@gmail.com or call 509-522-3763.