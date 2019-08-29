PULLMAN — A regional taste sensation is brewing at Pullman’s FieldFest.
The event from 4-11 p.m. Sept. 28 at Palouse Business Center, 805 Clearwater Drive, is exclusive to those ages 21 and older.
It will be in the field at the corner of Tucannon Court and Clearwater Drive behind Pullman Regional Hospital.
Tickets are now on sale for $30.
The festival will provide a variety of experiences for guests, who will receive a commemorative glass, five drink tokens and the chance to enjoy regional food and live music all night and help crown the FieldFest Beer of the Year.
The music lineup includes Dan Maher, musicians and host of Inland Folk on Northwest Public Broadcasting, at 4 p.m.; Pixie & the Partygrass Boys at 5 p.m.; Jeff Crosby & the Refugees at 6:30 p.m.; Alec Macgillivray at 8 p.m.; and Kendell Marvel at 9:45 p.m.
Beers will come from Laht Neppur Brewing Co., Waitsburg; Paradise Creek Brewery, Pullman; Whipsaw Brewing, Ellensburg; Moscow Brewing Company, Rants & Raves Brewery and Hunga Dunga Brewing Co., Moscow; No-Li Brewhouse, Spokane; Ghostfish Brewing Company, Seattle; Fired Up Brewing, Colville; and Tieton Cider Works, Yakima.
Food vendors are sought, but already in the lineup are Open Range, Hearth of the Dragon and Subway. Applications are at pullmanfieldfest.com/food.
Buy tickets, browse breweries, food vendors, and view the music lineup at pullmanfieldfest.com.
For more details, email info@pullmanfieldfest.com or call 509-334-3565.