Tickets are on sale now for the Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., screening of the 2019 film “Phoenix, Oregon” at 2 p.m. Aug. 18.
A question and answer session with the filmmakers will follow.
Defying midlife haze, two friends seize an unlikely opportunity to reinvent their lives, quitting their jobs to restore an old bowling alley and serve the “world’s greatest pizza.”
“Phoenix, Oregon” stars James Le Gros (“Drugstore Cowboy,” “Living in Oblivion”), Lisa Edelstein (“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” “House”), Jesse Borrego (“Fame,” “Blood In Blood Out”), Diedrich Bader (“Napoleon Dynamite,” “Office Space,” “Veep”), and Kevin Corrigan (“The Departed,” “Pineapple Express,” “True Romance”).
The film takes a comedic look at the existential crisis many face when trying to find meaning and relevancy at midlife.
Despite controlling bosses, dead-end jobs and broken relationships, the two leads must awaken hibernating courage and resilience to take new risks and keep dreams alive.
“Phoenix, Oregon” was written and directed by Gary Lundgren (“Calvin Marshall,” “Redwood Highway,” “Black Road”), produced by Annie Lundgren and Luis Rodriguez, and is presented by Joma Films in association with Pied Piper Productions, Lui-G Films and Sunset Dynamics. This film has a runtime of 108 minutes and is rated R for language.
Reserved seating tickets, at $15 for adults and $10 for students, are available online at phtww.com or call the box office at 509-529-6500.
Group ticket sales are available by calling 509-876-1662.