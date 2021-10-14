Walla Walla Guitar Festival’s 10th anniversary celebration takes place through this weekend.
Friday, Oct. 15:
Patrick Byrnes, at Henry Earl Estates, 2 p.m.
Gary and Erika Winston, at Gard Vintners, 5 p.m.
Rick Phillips and Lance Smith, at Henry Earl Estates, 5 p.m.
Opening concert: Indigenous, at Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center grand ballroom, 7 p.m.
Terry Lamont, at Plumb Cellars, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16:
Patrick Byrnes, at Henry Earl Estates, 11 a.m.
Acoustic Showcase: the Wasteland Kings, at Walla Walla VFW, noon
The Large Show: Curtis Salgado, Rae Gordon, and Coyote Kings feat. Tiphony Dames, at Marcus Whitman ballroom, 2 p.m.
Denny Sedam, at Henry Earl Estates, 2 p.m.
Feedback, at Walla Walla VFW, 3 p.m.
Carl Tosten, at Gard Vintners, 5 p.m.
JP Band, at Walla Walla VFW, 5 p.m.
Rick Phillips and Lance Smith, Henry Earl Estates, 5 p.m.
Jim Basnight, at Plumb Cellars, 7:30 p.m.
The Guitar Crawl: Kevin Selfe and the Tornadoes, at Walla Walla VFW, 8 p.m.; Gary Winston and the Real Deal, at Marcus Whitman ballroom, 8 p.m.; Diego Romero, at Walla Walla VFW, 10 p.m.; Be Tricky!, at Marcus Whitman ballroom, 10 p.m.
Tarwater All-Star Jam: Hosted by Vaughn Jensen, at Walla Walla VFW, midnight.
Thursday, Oct. 14:
Blue Mountain Spanish Sound, at Gard Vintners, 6 p.m.
Pre-fest jam hosted by Mike Mendoza and Diego Romero, at Walla Walla VFW, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17:
Young adult music festival, 21-and-under jam session, at Walla Walla VFW, 1 p.m.
More information at wallawallaguitarfest.com.
