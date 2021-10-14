Walla Walla Guitar Festival’s 10th anniversary celebration takes place through this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 15:

Patrick Byrnes, at Henry Earl Estates, 2 p.m.

Gary and Erika Winston, at Gard Vintners, 5 p.m.

Rick Phillips and Lance Smith, at Henry Earl Estates, 5 p.m.

Opening concert: Indigenous, at Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center grand ballroom, 7 p.m.

Terry Lamont, at Plumb Cellars, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16:

Patrick Byrnes, at Henry Earl Estates, 11 a.m.

Acoustic Showcase: the Wasteland Kings, at Walla Walla VFW, noon

The Large Show: Curtis Salgado, Rae Gordon, and Coyote Kings feat. Tiphony Dames, at Marcus Whitman ballroom, 2 p.m.

Denny Sedam, at Henry Earl Estates, 2 p.m.

Feedback, at Walla Walla VFW, 3 p.m.

Carl Tosten, at Gard Vintners, 5 p.m.

JP Band, at Walla Walla VFW, 5 p.m.

Rick Phillips and Lance Smith, Henry Earl Estates, 5 p.m.

Jim Basnight, at Plumb Cellars, 7:30 p.m.

The Guitar Crawl: Kevin Selfe and the Tornadoes, at Walla Walla VFW, 8 p.m.; Gary Winston and the Real Deal, at Marcus Whitman ballroom, 8 p.m.; Diego Romero, at Walla Walla VFW, 10 p.m.; Be Tricky!, at Marcus Whitman ballroom, 10 p.m.

Tarwater All-Star Jam: Hosted by Vaughn Jensen, at Walla Walla VFW, midnight.

Thursday, Oct. 14:

Blue Mountain Spanish Sound, at Gard Vintners, 6 p.m.

Pre-fest jam hosted by Mike Mendoza and Diego Romero, at Walla Walla VFW, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17:

Young adult music festival, 21-and-under jam session, at Walla Walla VFW, 1 p.m.

More information at wallawallaguitarfest.com.

 

