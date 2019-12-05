Stand-up storyteller James Judd will perform from 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
A headliner on NPR‘s "Snap Judgment," James Judd is often compared to David Sedaris and Oscar Wilde. Judd connects with audiences as he shares stories classified as “spectacular public embarrassments and utter failures.”
However humiliating, they affirm that part of being human is telling the stories that have happened to us, emphasizing that even in the face of failure, it’s getting up and moving forward that matters.
The Washington Post says, “Judd’s conversation style is loud, lightning fast and nonstop — he doesn’t seem to need to breathe as much as a typical human."
The $40 reserved seating tickets will go on sale Friday Dec. 6, at phtww.com or call 509-529-6500