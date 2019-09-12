Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., has three encore live cinema productions coming up in December.
“The Winter’s Tale,” at 6 p.m. Dec. 4; Mixed Ballet at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and “The Nutcracker,” at 6 p.m. Dec. 18.
An encore screening of the 2015 production of Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale,” filmed live at The Garrick Theatre in London. Featuring Dame Judi Dench as Paulina and Kenneth Branagh as Leontes.
The current mixed program by The Royal Ballet highlights the versatility of the Company with Marius Petipa’s Raymonda Act III, Frederick Ashton’s Enigma Variations, and Kenneth MacMillan’s Concerto. Filmed live in London.
An encore screening of the 2016 production of The Royal Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” created by Peter Wright in 1984. The holiday classic features a music by Tchaikovsky, beautiful sets, stage magic, and exquisite ballet performance. For tickets and other information see phtww.com.