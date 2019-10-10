MILTON-FREEWATER — Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut St., will host its third annual free Family Fall Festival from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12.
Situated on six acres, the farmstead and site were settled in 1868 by William and Rachel Frazier.
The museum represents early pioneer families who settled and developed local Valley communities.
Frazier Farmstead is dedicated to the preservation of history and keeping that history relevant in the present day, according to a release.
The day will include diverse entertainment, story time and crafts such as weaving and beading, a petting zoo, lawn mower train rides, free hot dogs and fresh pressed apple cider, access to several local food trucks and retail vendors.
Skill games with prizes and a colorful photo booth opportunity will also be included.
The event is made possible through a grant from Umatilla County Cultural Coalition and many local volunteers, including students from McLoughlin High School.
For more information, including opportunities for vendors, contact Director Linda Whiting at 541-938-4636 or email her at frazier1868@gmail.com. Also see Facebook and frazierfarmsteadmuseum.org.