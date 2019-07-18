Walla Walla, 73 S. Palouse St., will present Theatre at the Spire, a free public event. The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the church.
Anna Newbury and Kristin Vining will be featured in a devised piece, “Find Me Lost.”
The performance is free, but donations will be gladly accepted to support the Wednesday Soup Lunch Ministry at the church.
A director, actor, movement specialist and teacher, Newbury is a New York- and Northwest-based artist, currently attending the Asolo Conservatory master of fine arts acting program in Sarasota, Fla. She received her bachelor of fine arts in theater performance from Central Washington University.
Her training and instruction are multifaceted and based on a plethora of methodologies and influences, among which are Viewpoints work and the acting technique based on the Art of Creative Experiencing developed by Nikolai Demidov.
Vining, a pianist and teacher, is actively involved in the Walla Walla community.
An avid composer, Kristin has written works for singers, dancers, theater productions, students and friends at First Congregational Church, Walla Walla Community College, Whitman College, Walla Walla University, Walla Walla High School, Summer Dance Lab and Walla Walla Choral Society. She is an active, collaborative pianist who has often played for WWCC, Whitman, the theater community, Summer Dance Lab and the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival. Kristin teaches piano and aural skills at Whitman, her alma mater.