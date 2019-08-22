DAYTON — The Liberty Theater will launch a new film series beginning Sept. 19 that features classic movies, documentaries, and foreign and independent films on the third Thursday of each month.
Movies will play at 6:30 p.m. and feature a reduced $5 admission for all ages.
In addition, afternoon tea will be offered at the Weinhard Hotel on Oct. 20, before the premiere showing of the feature film “Downton Abbey.” Viewers will be able to catch up with the beloved characters in the British television series of the same name that aired in the U.S. on PBS stations for years. More details are to come.
Members of the community are encouraged to chime in with suggestions for future films, said Mike Ferrians, theater manager.
“We will seek sponsorships to help cover the licensing fees for this added menu of great movies,” he emailed.
License fees run about $250. Sponsorships of $50 will typically be sought from individuals, businesses or community organizations.
Sponsors offering 50 percent or more of a license fee will receive public acknowledgments and five complimentary passes to hand out to friends or family.
Sept. 19: Debut of the new series features “My Fair Lady,” the 1964 musical classic starring Rex Harrison and Audrey Hepburn. An anonymous donor has already given 100 percent sponsorship for the film.
Oct. 17: A new documentary, “The Biggest Little Farm.” Recommended by Art and Brenda Hall of Azure Mountain Botanicals, the cinematic offering is the inspiring true story of a couple with a dream to establish a farm in the country outside Los Angeles. Anyone who has experienced the labor, heartbreak and miracles of living a life in harmony with nature will find this story resonating. The rest of us will be inspired. Azure Mountain Botanicals will help sponsor this film.
For more information, or to help sponsor an upcoming film, contact Ferrians at 382-1380.