Technology and industry has taken over the planet. Farms, forests, gardens and seasons are only experienced on a screen. Children no longer play, and Mother Nature has gone into hiding.
This is the premise for “The Windy Wizardess of Walla Walla,” a Walla Walla Dance Company production being staged from 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday at Cordiner Hall, 44 S. Park St., on the Whitman College campus.
Happily, four bright, inquisitive kids see a flicker of light and find themselves in the sunshine of the wonderful Wizardess of Walla Walla.
In all her beauty she leads them on a quest through ice and snow, wind and rain to find elusive Mother Nature.
More than 200 dancers will create a magical world of hope and joy, according to a release.
“From the little ones in the garden to the incredible advanced dancers, this show will give you great live entertainment.”
Original choreography in jazz, lyrical, hip hop, contemporary and ballet is from Jennifer and Justine Clark, Nancy Wells, Grace Danielson and Aanika Swant, with a contribution from Vicki Lloyd.
Tickets are on sale at Earthlight Books, 321 E. Main St., at $15 for general admission, $20 reserved and $20 at the door.
For other details, see ubne.ws/37IqX2l